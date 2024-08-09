Newborn in Guinea named after Russian president — TV

HARARE, August 9. /TASS/. Parents of a boy born in the Guinean capital of Conakry have decided to name him after Russian President Vladimir Putin, Evasion TV reported.

According to the newborn’s father, Fernand Kamano, this has been his longtime dream because he likes Putin.

"My child now bears the name of Saa Vladimir Putin Kamano," the TV channel quoted him as saying. "I have been following Putin’s speeches since 2010. I like him. At some point, I told myself that when I get married and have a son, I will name him Saa Vladimir Putin Kamano," he added.

According to Kamano, his wife and relatives supported his decision. He is happy that he managed to "fulfill his life’s dream."

Now he wishes for "Guinean-Russian cooperation to develop and peace on Earth."