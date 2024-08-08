Mint of Finland announces closing

HELSINKI, August 9. /TASS/. The Mint of Finland announces termination of its operations, Managing Director Jonne Hankimaa said.

"The closing process is taking place on conditions of performing client projects. The goal is to ensure completion of existing contracts with clients and vendors in line with agreements," Hankimaa told the Iltalehti newspaper.

All the projects will be ended by next spring, the managing director said. The cause of shutdown is dramatic changes in payment methods and the decline of the role of cash in daily life, he added.

The Mint was founded by the decision of Russian Emperor Alexander II in 1860 and opened in August 1864 in Helsinki.