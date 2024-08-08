Atomic bombing memorial service to be held in Nagasaki

TOKYO, August 9. /TASS/. The memorial service on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of atomic bombing of Japanese cities by the United States will be held in Nagasaki.

The silence minute will be announced in the country at 11:02 a.m. local time [03:02 a.m. UTC], usually counted by the bell. Speeches of Mayor of Nagasaki Shiro Suzuki and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida are expected after that.

Representatives of about 100 countries and regions will take part in the commemorative event. Russian and Belarusian diplomats were not invited again to attend the ceremony. Nagasaki authorities decided also not to invite representatives of Israel this year.