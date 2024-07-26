Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian population in President Vladimir Putin dropped by 1.4 percentage points over the past week and stood at 80.1%, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said in releasing the findings of the poll, which surveyed 1,600 adult residents of Russia on July 15-21.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80.1% of respondents answered positively (-1.4 p.p. over the week), the Russian president’s approval rating dropped by 1.6 p.p. to 76.8%," the pollster said.

The Russian government’s job approval rating stood at 50.8% (a 1.5 p.p. decrease), while 52.6% of Russians approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.5 p.p. decrease). A total of 62.1% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.3 p.p. rise).