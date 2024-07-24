Russian prosecutor general welcomes extradition of wanted suspects from Turkey

BISHKEK, July 24. /TASS/. Turkey has begun to actively extradite suspects wanted by Moscow, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said.

"Russian and Turkish law enforcement agencies maintain effective working relations," he pointed out at a meeting with Muhsin Senturk, chief public prosecutor at Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals, which took place in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

"Largely thanks to personal relations between our countries’ leaders, Turkey has begun to actively extradite suspects wanted by Russian law enforcement agencies. I fully share this practice-oriented and non-politicized approach, which highlights our commitment to the principle of inevitability of punishment," Krasnov noted.

He also said that Russia and Turkey shared the same approach to combating the threats of extremism and terrporism and the spread of terrorist and extremist ideas, as well as other dangerous crimes, including those involving information and communication technologies. "Experience shows that efforts to stop these crimes become much more effective if many countries work together," Krasnov said.

He expressed confidence that his meeting with the Turkish official would prove to be an important step in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Senturk, in turn, stated that Turkey had been fighting against terrorist organizations since 1975. "I believe that we need to maintain cooperation between our countries because without cooperation between our agencies, it is impossible to ensure all the security measures," he noted. According to him, "maintaining stable, warm and mutually beneficial relations" between Turkey and Russia "has recently become a necessity," and everything possible needs to be done to make sure that relations "develop as much as possible in the interests of both countries."