UN Summit of the Future should focus on building multipolar world — MFA

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The main goal of the UN Summit of the Future to be held in September in New York should be the formation of a fair multipolar world order in line with modern realities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's sherpa to BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said at the BRICS Civil Forum.

The deputy minister recalled that the summit would be held at the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "We are convinced that its main goal should be to build a more equitable multipolar world order that fully reflects modern realities and meets the needs of the 21st century," he said. "It is necessary to focus primarily on the early achievement of sustainable development goals, on development issues in their entirety and on the restoration of historical justice," Ryabkov added.

He expressed hope that "when preparing the address to the Summit of the Future, which is planned to be adopted following the BRICS Civil Forum, these points will be duly taken into account and will be reflected in the text."

The BRICS Civil Forum is taking place in Moscow on July 3-4. More than 200 delegates from the BRICS member states and other countries of the global South are attending the event.

TASS is the general media partner of the forum.