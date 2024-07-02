Russian embassy protests against Estonia’s move to relocate graves of Soviet soldiers

VILNIUS, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tallinn has called on the Estonian authorities to halt the relocation of mass graves of Soviet warriors in the former Soviet republic.

"The embassy resolutely protests against the ongoing activity to demolish tombs in the village of Tehumardi on the island of Saaremaa and the planned exhumation of Red Army soldiers buried there," the Russian diplomatic mission said on its Telegram channel.

In that village, the embassy recounted, "the deadliest battle took place during the Great Patriotic War" in October 1944, in which hundreds of Soviet warriors shed their blood for the island’s liberation.

Also, the Russian embassy has sent a note of protest to the Estonian Foreign Ministry calling for an end to what it said were blasphemous actions.

In February, Estonian’s public broadcaster ERR reported that local authorities on Saaremaa plan to rebury Soviet soldiers’ remains and level 90 tombs, while preserving a sword-shaped memorial, under a 500,000-euro project.