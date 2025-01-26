Palestine’s authorities reject idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza Strip

RABAT, January 26. /TASS/. Palestine’s authorities categorically reject any plans or projects for resettling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian presidential administration said in a statement.

"The Palestinian Presidency strongly rejected and condemned any plans or projects aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, "which constitutes a blatant violation of the red lines we have consistently warned against," the WAFA news agency cited the document.

"We emphasize that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land or their holy sites, and we will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes (Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not leave their homeland," the document says.

The Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Apart from that, after the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

US President Donald Trump said on January 25 that he thinks it possible to resettle around 1.5 million Gaza Strip residents, who lost their homes due to Israel’s current operation, in other Raba countries. He said he plans to discuss this matter with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the phone on January 26.