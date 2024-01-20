Russia backs Non-Aligned Movement’s efforts to protect sovereignty of countries — Putin

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow supports the Non-Aligned Movement’s efforts to protect the sovereignty of countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to participants and guests of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, published on the Kremlin website.

"Russia consistently supports the participants in the Movement in their efforts to protect the principles of unconditional equality of all states, respect for their sovereignty and legitimate interests in strict accordance with the spirit and letter of the UN Charter," the message reads.

Putin stressed that both Russia and members of the Non-Aligned Movement "advocate for a constructive dialogue between members of the global community, based on generally recognized and binding for all norms of international law." "We are fully united in our rejection of neo-colonialist ambitions, double standards, power politics, dictate and blackmail as a means of achieving foreign policy and foreign economic goals," the Russian president noted.

"The further expansion of the partnership between our country and the Non-Aligned Movement will help resolve many pressing issues on the regional and global agenda and strengthen security and stability in the world," Putin emphasized.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded in 1961, brings together 120 countries, while 17 nations and ten international organizations enjoy observer status. The movement’s 19th summit, themed "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence," is taking pace in Uganda.