US cash infusion in Russian foreign agents up 40% in 2023 to $14.9 mln — Justice Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. US cash injections into entities recognized as foreign agents in Russia increased by 40% in 2023, to 1.3 billion rubles ($14.9 mln), Deputy Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation Oleg Sviridenko announced.

"US cash injections into such organizations have increased significantly. In 2023 [they increased] by 40% and amounted to about 1.3 billion rubles. In 2022 [they amounted to] 785 million rubles ($9 mln)," he said speaking at the session "NGOs without borders: state and society" at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Meanwhile, about 23 countries have almost completely stopped funding NPOs recognized as foreign agents in Russia. Among such countries are Denmark, Israel, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Sweden.

"This is a good trend, let them do their own thing in their countries," Sviridenko added.

TASS is the general information partner of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.