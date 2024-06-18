Russian Seasons in Rio underscores Russia-Brazil bond — minister of culture

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The "Russian Seasons" project, which opened at the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro, testifies to the deepening connection between Russia and Brazil, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said.

"Brazil is the first Latin American state to host Russian Seasons. This comes the same year our countries simultaneously preside over major international economic associations - BRICS and the G20. This event testifies to the level of mutual understanding and respect that has developed between Russia and Brazil over more than 200 years of history," the press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

Opera singer Ildar Abdrazakov and winners of the International Tchaikovsky Competition took to the stage to kick off the festival in Rio de Janeiro. The concert was accompanied by an exhibition dubbed "Art Masquerade of Russian Seasons" by painter Nika Velegzhaninova. Next on the program will be performances of the Zykina State Academic Russian Folk Ensemble "Rossiya" and the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, performances by the Boris Eifman Ballet Theatre and the Obraztsov Puppet Theatre. The Moscow Jazz Orchestra conducted by Igor Butman will close out the Russian Seasons festival in December.

According to Lyubimova, today’s Russian Seasons have transcended the project’s original goal. For example, the countries that are Russia's key partners now host large-scale tours of world-famous musical and theater groups, subject exhibitions, film premieres and master classes of outstanding cultural figures.

The Russian Seasons project showcasing Russian culture abroad is held annually. Its mission is to teach other nations about Russia’s heritage and centuries-long traditions. Over 13 million spectators have visited "Russian Seasons" since its inception over 100 years ago. Back in 1908, Russian theater and art entrepreneur Sergey Diaghilev launched performances of Russian opera and ballet stars, as well as exhibitions of masterpieces of fine arts in Europe and America. TASS is the general information partner of the event.

Russia assumed the presidency of BRICS on January 1, 2024. Within the year, it plans over 250 events on a wide range of topics. The focal point will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Russia’s Kazan. Brazil currently holds the presidency of the G20.