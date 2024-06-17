Industrial parks of Moscow Region have 87% capacity utilization

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Capacity utilization of industrial parks in the Moscow Region is 87% at present, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov reported to President Vladimir Putin.

"Our industrial parks have 87% capacity utilization. We therefore are building new ones, and building this time with colleges located in the territory of these industrial parks," the governor said.

Regional authorities intend to continue preparing industrial parks to implement new projects, Vorobyov stressed. "We have requests from Chinese partners. India is interested and Belarusians - we are cooperating with the Republic of Belarus," he said.

The national business also takes interest in such progress, the governor said. "Also owing to state programs and the industry development fund - industrial mortgage makes it possible to invest and generate a good result," he added.