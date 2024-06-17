Rostov prison hostages’ condition satisfactory after release — law-enforcement agencies

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 17. /TASS/. The health condition of the staffers of the pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia taken hostage by prisoners on June 16 is satisfactory after their release, law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"The staffers [are] in satisfactory condition. One of them needed no [medical] assistance while the other received [one-time medical] outpatient care and has minor injuries," the law-enforcement agencies said.

The prisoners who took the employees of the Rostov-on-Don pre-trial detention center hostage were eliminated, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service for the Rostov Region told TASS on Sunday, adding that the hostages were safe.

"During the special operation to free the hostages in pre-trial detention center No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Rostov Region, the criminals were eliminated and the employees held hostage were released and are safe," the statement said.