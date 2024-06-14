Majority of Americans question integrity of presidential election

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. A total of 66% of American voters are worried that the upcoming US presidential election might be rigged, according to a poll conducted by the American research organization Rasmussen Reports.

The results of the poll showed that 40% of respondents described their concern as great, while another 26% expressed mild concern. A total of 17% said that they were not too worried about possible fraud and another 14% were not worried at all.

The survey was conducted June 5-6 among 1,051 likely voters. The margin of error was 3 percentage points.

The next presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5. Democrat Joe Biden, 81, and Republican Donald Trump, 77, have already secured official nominations from the two leading parties to run for head of state. Their nominations must be formally approved at the Republican and Democratic National Conventions in July and August, respectively.