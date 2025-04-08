Russia thwarts 47 terrorism-related crimes plotted by young people since start of 2025

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian special services have thwarted 47 terrorism-related crimes committed by young people and teenagers since the beginning of 2025, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, who also chairs Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee, stated.

"Since the beginning of this year, a total of 47 terrorism-related crimes have been thwarted. The preparation of these crimes was carried out by young people, mostly teenagers," the National Anti-terrorism Committee quoted Bortnikov as saying at a meeting.

"Over the past three years, we have detained over 2,500 young people who fell under the influence of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, as well as international terrorist organizations and movements, such as [declared terrorist and banned in Russia] Columbine and M.K.Y. (Maniac Murder Cult)," he said.

Bortnikov highlighted that in the conditions of the special military operation and the continuation of the activity of international terrorist organizations, there is a growing danger that youth and teenagers will adopt the ideology of terrorism and neo-Nazism and become involved in terrorist and extremist activities.