CAIRO, November 13. /TASS/. The first group of 70 Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived at the operational headquarters of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry in Cairo, according to a TASS correspondent.

A column of a bus and three minibuses carrying Russian citizens approached the conference hall of one of the hotels where the headquarters was set up. The evacuees were met by teams of medical workers and representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.