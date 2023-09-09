Grand Prix of Kazan Muslim Film Festival goes to contestant from Iran

KAZAN, September 10. /TASS/. The Iranian film No Prior Appointment, directed by Behrouz Shoeibi, has won the Grand Prix as the best feature film at the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival. The winner was awarded a certificate one million rubles worth, the festival’s organizers have said.

"No Prior Appointment narrates the story of Yasaman, a woman who was six, the same age as her son, when she immigrated with her family to Berlin. Now she has to come back to Iran due to her father’s death. Her son is suffering from autism, which makes it difficult for her to travel easily. She achieves a new understanding of humanity and death during her short travel to Iran and meetings with her father’s friends," the organizers said.

The 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival was held in the capital of Tatarstan on September 5-9.

In all, this year's festival had received 712 applications from 44 countries. The contest program included 52 film titles from 21 countries: Algeria, Bangladesh, Great Britain, Greece, Egypt, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia and Turkey. Ten films were presented in each of the following nominations: full-length feature films, short feature films, full-length documentary films and short documentary films. Another 12 works featured in Tatarstan’s internal competition for films made in Tatarstan or about Tatarstan.