Giant panda cub born in Moscow Zoo

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia's first-ever giant panda cub was born at the Moscow Zoo, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"The first giant panda cub in Russia’s history was born in the Moscow Zoo! This is a unique and very rare event - the result of the coordinated efforts of our specialists and their Chinese colleagues," Sobyanin wrote.

According to him, pandas are China’s national symbol and a big part of its heritage. Due to the efforts of the Chinese government and relevant partners, over the years, the giant panda population has reached almost 2,600 with about 1,900 of them living in the wild. Handing the animals over to another country is a sign of great trust.

The mayor reiterated that Ru Yi and Ding Ding arrived in Moscow in 2019, marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Active preparations were made ahead of their arrival: the pens and enclosures on the zoo premises were completely revamped while employees were sent to intern for several months at a Chinese panda breeding center to learn proper care and upkeep.

"This spring, once they matured, the two pandas were introduced to each other. In order to control the process, a giant panda breeding expert came in from China. The birth of the cub is a landmark event for Russia and the entire global conservational community," Sobyanin stressed.