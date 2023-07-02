Musk again changes user limit for daily tweets reading

TASS, July 2. Elon Musk, the US businessman and Twitter owner, again changed the daily limit of temporary restrictions for tweets that can be read by a user

"Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k [10,000, 1,000 and 500 tweets for verified, unverified and new unverified accounts accordingly - TASS]," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Initially introduced limits provided for the limit of 6,000 tweets per day for verified accounts, 600 per day for unverified ones, and 300 for new unverified accounts.

The limits were introduced "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation," Musk added.

On Saturday, the Downdetector web portal monitoring operations of popular Internet resources reported observed failures in Twitter operation.