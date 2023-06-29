French police detain 150 people on second night of unrest — Interior Ministry

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. As many as 150 people were detained in France last night for participation in unrest sparked by the police shooting a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

"A night of unbearable violence against the symbols of the Republic: arson and attacks on city hall buildings, schools and police departments. A total of 150 people were detained. I express my support for police officers, gendarmes and firefighters who are bravely confronting [the unrest]. Shame on those who failed to call for calm," he wrote on Twitter.

Unrest broke out in the country after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver in Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order to stop his car. A police officer was arrested on suspicion of voluntary homicide. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office launched a probe into refusal to obey police orders. As many as 24 police officers suffered injuries in clashes in Paris suburbs after the incident.