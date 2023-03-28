Over 5.5 mln refugees arrive in Russia from Ukraine, Donbass since February 2022

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The number of refugees who have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass since February 2022 has grown to 5.5 million people, a law-enforcement official told TASS on Tuesday.

"Overall, since February [2022], a little more than 5.5 million people, including over 749,000 children, have arrived in Russia," the official said.

About 39,000 people, including over 11,000 children, are staying at temporary accommodation centers in Russia. The others are living with their relatives, in private homes or have left Russia.

One-off payments of 10,000 rubles ($131) per person have been suspended. In all, almost 12.3 billion rubles ($160.6 million) has so far been paid out to refugees.