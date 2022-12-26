China to simplify quarantine procedures for those arriving from abroad — TV

BEIJING, December 26. /TASS/. China will streamline quarantine procedures for those entering the country, China’s Central Television reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

"People arriving in China are required to undergo PCR testing 48 hours prior to their visit. In case of a negative result, they will be free to enter China without requesting a health code from the embassy or a consulate while filling out a customs health declaration," it said.

In 2020, China imposed restrictions on people arriving from foreign countries. Passenger corridors at land border checkpoints were closed and those arriving from abroad were required to undergo a quarantine, which was initially set at three weeks but eventually shortened to five days.

China’s National Health Commission said earlier on Monday that the Chinese State Council has ruled to exclude COVID-19 from the list of class A diseases, which require special border control measures.