Russian diplomat says grain deal to be adjusted for ensuring supplies to African states

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Russia believes that the work of the grain deal should be adjusted for ensuring food supplies to the countries in need, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday following the political consultations between Russia and Turkey in Istanbul.

"By the way, this is a reason for us to note that the main grain supplies are flowing not to the poorest countries so far. They are mainly flowing to developed countries <…> The four-sided deal was reached under the slogan of ensuring food security mainly of the poorest countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America," he said.

"Unfortunately, today the figures do not confirm that most grain is supplied particularly to those countries. We believe there should be adjustments," the diplomat noted, adding though that "the initiative itself is implemented." "As you know the deal has been extended for another 120 days. We believe that being part of a single package, it is absolutely essential to ensure progress in the implementation of the second part of the package of the memorandum between Russia and the UN secretariat. It suggested ensuring an uninterrupted access of agriculture products and fertilizers from Russia. So far we have not received any substantial results," he said.