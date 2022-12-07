Lavrov says distinctive form of superiority on rise in Germany in context of Russophobia

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday that a specific form of a sense of superiority is emerging in Germany in the context of Russophobia.

"That quite a distinctive form of superiority, quite a distinctive form of racism, if you will, is emerging in Germany, if you look at how Russophobia is being cultivated, is of course a cause for alarm," he said.

Lavrov stated that the trend of rising Russophobia is evident in practically all of Europe, "with very rare exceptions, but Germany has a special responsibility."