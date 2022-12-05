Russia, China discuss options for resuming humanitarian exchanges

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday at a meeting with Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang suggested considering bilateral humanitarian exchanges interrupted by the pandemic be restored.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has led to limited tourist contacts. Cultural and youth events are held mainly in an online format, which, of course, cannot replace personal communication. I suggest working out options for the gradual resumption of humanitarian exchanges," Mishustin suggested.

According to him, generally humanitarian ties shape the social basis of relations between countries for decades to come, strengthen traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect.

"We seek to expand educational exchanges, given the growing interest of young people in the study of the Russian and Chinese languages. We are grateful to China for its attention to the issue of the return of Russian students to full-time studies in Chinese universities," the head of the Russian Cabinet continued.

Mishustin also said that Russia welcomed bolstering contacts among the youth, particularly through the participation of Chinese representatives in the ‘We Are Together’ international prize, held in Moscow. The premier recalled that the award was established in Russia as recognition for people who make a significant contribution to the development of volunteer activities, implement socially significant projects and provide gratuitous assistance to those in need. "Such noble work is highly respected in Russia and China," Mishustin stressed.