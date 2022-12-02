First post-pandemic passenger jet departs from Oman to Russia — news portal

CAIRO, December 2. /TASS/. The first passenger jet after the end of the coronavirus pandemic has departed from Oman to Russia, the Ad-Diyar news portal said.

"The airliner from Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate, departed for the Russian capital for the first time after the pandemic," the news portal informed.

Oman Air, the flagship carrier of the Sultanate, plans to perform three scheduled flights per week en route from Muscat - Moscow (Sheremetyevo Airport) and back. There are also plans to introduce an extra flight on Mondays, starting from December 26 of this year.

The long-range Airbus A330-300 airplanes will be used for the Muscat - Moscow - Muscat route.