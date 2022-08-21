Russia records 39,669 daily COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 39,669 over the past day to 19,117,343, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

As many as 1,853 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 46.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 11 regions, while in 66 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 3,450 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,431 over the past day versus 8,259 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,961,600, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,407 over the past day versus 4,399 a day earlier, reaching 1,617,270.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 22,236 over the past day, reaching 18,284,586, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier some 24,222 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 64 over the past day, reaching 383,560, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 69 COVID-19 deaths were registered.