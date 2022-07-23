Russia registers 6,953 new COVID-19 cases in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 6,953 in the past 24 hours and 38 patients died from the disease, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day before, Russia registered 6,659 new daily COVID-19 cases and 41 fatalities, totaling 18,524,732 and 382,118, correspondingly, since the start of the pandemic in the country.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 4,803 in the past 24 hours compared to 4,687 a day before, totaling 17,933,862, the crisis center reported.

Russia reported 1,200 coronavirus hospitalizations in the past 24 hours compared to 1,167 a day before (a 2.8% increase). COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased in 39 Russian regions and increased in another 39 territories while the situation was unchanged in seven other constituent entities, the latest data show.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,871 in the past day compared to 1,787 a day before, the latest figures suggest.

Overall, Moscow identified 2,796,868 COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, the crisis center said.

Seven coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours compared to nine a day before, bringing fatalities too 44,374. Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 925 in the past day to 2,598,905, the latest data indicate.