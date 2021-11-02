Post-COVID syndrome observed in children with asymptomatic form — Health Ministry’s expert

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Long Covid (post-Covid syndrome) is observed even in those children who had the coronavirus infection in a mild or asymptomatic form, Chief Non-Resident Pediatric Specialist in Preventive Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry Leila Namazova-Baranova said on Tuesday.

"Even having had the disease in a mild or asymptomatic form, children have a very long queue of consequences <…>. Even 1-3 months following recovery, the children had changes in their health condition, both somatic and cognitive, that is, perceptual," she said at a forum organized by the Russian Civic Chamber.

Earlier, the expert said that, according to the observations conducted in the summer of 2021, the majority of children retained these changes even after one year.