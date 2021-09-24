Perm State University staff had no plan of action for emergencies, says top investigator

MOSCOW, September 24. / TASS /. The administration of Perm State University where Monday’s shooting tragedy took place, did not have a clear action plan for emergency situations, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin told TASS on Friday.

"The tragedy in Perm indicated that senior officials, the administration, and personnel lacked a clear plan of action for extreme situations," Bastrykin said.

The Investigative Committee’s chief also noted that after the shooting tragedy in Kazan, the country’s educational institutions were obliged to beef up security measures for schoolchildren, students, and teachers by introducing video surveillance systems and electronic access to buildings, metal detector frames, panic buttons as well as to ensure comprehensive interaction with all law enforcement agencies. "However, this had not been done," Bastrykin emphasized.

On Monday, September 20, a freshman student from Perm State University opened fire on campus. Six people were killed, and over 40 were injured in the shooting tragedy. The Investigative Committee is pursuing a multiple homicide charge against the perpetrator.