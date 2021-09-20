Investigative Committee reports 28 injured, 8 killed in Perm State University shooting

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The number of victims from today’s shooting spree at Perm State University has reached 28 people, in addition to eight dead, the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"As a result of this crime, eight people were killed. Twenty-eight victims sought medical attention, some of them were hospitalized with wounds and injuries of varying severity," the authorities stated.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the shooting rampage was carried out by one of the students on the grounds of Perm State University on September 20. He used a smoothbore hunting rifle in the attack. "It is known that he purchased the gun in May this year," the Investigative Committee revealed. According to the Russian National Guard, the young man possessed a legitimate license for the weapon. The shooter resisted arrest and was wounded in an ensuing gun battle with police. The medical services clarified that his condition is severe.

A criminal case is being pursued based on a multiple homicide count, which will be probed by the Investigative Committee’s central office.