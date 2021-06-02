Mauritius approves use of Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine — RDIF

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Mauritius has approved the use of Sputnik Light, a single-dose vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of the Republic of Mauritius," RDIF said.

According to the press release, in March 2021, the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved for use by the Ministry of Health of Mauritius under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V. Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered.

The data was obtained from Russians vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020, and April 15, 2021. An efficacy level of near 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines, RDIF said.

To date, Sputnik V has been authorized in 66 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people.