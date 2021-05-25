Moscow court fines Facebook $353,500 for refusal to delete prohibited content

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The justice of the peace court of the Moscow’s Tagansky District fined Facebook 26 mln rubles ($353,500) for the refusal to remove prohibited information, the Court’s press service told TASS.

"The court recognized Facebook as guilty in respect of eight administrative reports under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses and imposed fines: two fines of 4 mln rubles each and six fines of 3 mln rubles each. The total amount was 26 mln rubles," a court spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court fined Google 8 mln rubles ($108,700) under the same administrative article.