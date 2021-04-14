Crimea’s coronavirus infection cases double

SIMFEROPOL, April 14. /TASS/. New coronavirus cases have doubled in Crimea since the beginning of April, head of the regional branch of Russia’s consumer watchdog Natalya Penkovskaya said at a briefing broadcast on the Krym-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"The number of new cases nearly doubled in the past weeks. The situation requires that municipal authorities and the public ensure mask wearing. Unfortunately, these things are clearly interconnected. As soon as control over the use of personal protective equipment is eased, we record a rise in infections in certain regions," Penkovskaya noted.

The number of new cases started to decline in the beginning of the year but a new spike was recorded in the second half of March. As many as 94 new patients were identified in the past day. "I once again urge Crimeans and visitors to strictly abide by all rules," the official added.

Crimea has so far recorded about 39,000 coronavirus cases. The regional authorities lifted most restrictions on businesses on March 1. However, a ban on public events is still in place, 75% capacity is allowed for theaters and movie theaters and 50% for eating facilities. Mask wearing and social distancing remain mandatory.