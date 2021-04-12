Covid situation stable in Russia, but decline has slowed down, says chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, April 13./TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is stable, but the speed of the decline has slowed down, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told a briefing on Monday.

"Due to systemic measures, the situation is stabilizing in the Russian Federation. However, I want to note that the rate of the decline in the incidence of the disease has slowed down," said Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"Over the past three weeks, we have been seeing a decline of no more than 1.5% week on week," she said, adding that prior to that the week on week decline was 12%.

"So, the pace has obviously slowed down, we are practically treading in place," she stressed.

"With the continuing mass testing of the population, within the past four days the incidence rate in Russia per week was 45 cases per 100,000 population," the chief sanitary doctor added.

To date, 4,649,710 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,272,165 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 103,263 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.