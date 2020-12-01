COVID-19 deaths in Russia rise by 569 in past 24 hours, highest number on record

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 569 in the past 24 hours; this is the highest daily tally since the pandemic began. The total death toll now stands at 40,464, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Tuesday.

The conditional fatality rate remains at 1.74%.

According to the crisis center, 85 patients died in St. Petersburg, followed by the Rostov Region (25), the Krasnoyarsk Region (22), the Moscow Region (21) and the Komi Region (17).

In all, Russia’s coronavirus infections soared by 26,402 to 2,322,056 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said. In particular, 3,697 coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,104 - in the Moscow Region, 462 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 427 - in the Karelia Region and 387 - in the Arkhangelsk Region.

According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 1.2% for four days. The rate is the lowest in the Altai Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region and Dagestan (0.6%) and the Tuva, Karachay-Circassian, Kabardino-Balkaria, Mari El and Krasnodar regions (0.7%).

There are currently 478,125 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 24,763. In all, 1,803,467 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries to date has increased from 77.5% to 77.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, 1,890 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 627 - in the Moscow Region, 485 - in the Kirov Region, 460 - in the Khabarovsk Region, 411 - in the Arkhangelsk Region, 403 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and Yakutia each and 364 - in the Altai Region in one day.