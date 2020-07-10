Russia is concerned about bubonic plague infections in China, Mongolia — ex-PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the incidence of bubonic plague in humans in China and Mongolia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday during a meeting on intensifying international interaction on fighting COVID-19 and other epidemic diseases.

"Not long ago, as it is known, there were instances of people contracting bubonic plague in Mongolia, in northern China. This is our border, and it, of course, causes certain concerns," he noted. "We must think how to react to this sort of threats," added Medvedev.

The authorities of the Bayannur city district of the Inner Mongolia autonomous district in northern China announced on Sunday the regime of heightened epidemiological risk due to the potential threat of local plague outbreaks. This decision was made after a local hospital admitted a patient with symptoms normally observed in bubonic plague patients. Two confirmed cases of plague and one suspected infection in Mongolia had also been reported.