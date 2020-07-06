Russia built effective interaction with other countries to fight plague

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia has built effective interaction with disease control and prevention services of neighboring states in order to prevent the plague from entering the country, Director General of the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a corresponding member of the Academy Aydar Ishmukhametov told TASS.

"The plague-targeting research has been conducted in Russia since the end of the nineteenth century. The anti-plague safety in Russia is ensured by the network of the specialized institutions of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. Preventing the pathogen from entering the country is one of the most important functions of the anti-plague service, to this end, the effective interaction has been established between the disease control and prevention services in Russia and neighboring countries," he said.

Earlier it has been reported that the authorities of the Bayannur city district of the Inner Mongolia autonomous district in northern China announced on Sunday the regime of heightened epidemiological risk due to the potential threat of local plague outbreaks. This decision was made after a local hospital admitted a patient with symptoms normally observed in bubonic plague patients. Due to the objective risks the authorities recommend the population to observe personal hygiene and to avoid localities populated by rodents.