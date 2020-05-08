Russia will be fully provided with lung ventilators in late July

EKATERINBURG, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian healthcare system will be fully provided with lung ventilators in late July and the ban on their exports can be lifted after that, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"We expect that we should complete performance of the government contract implemented now approximately at the turn of July. I also expect that the healthcare system will be fully provided with lung ventilators upon requests across regions and not merely within the framework of the extra bed capacity. I look forward to coordination of the possibility for lifting restrictions on export of these products with the government after that," Manturov said.

Russian regions have already received more than 1,000 lung ventilators under the government contract with the Ministry of Industry and 500 devices under direct contracts with the producer, the Minister said. "About 500 units contracted by regions directly earlier have already been supplied. Furthermore, we have already delivered more than 1,000 lung ventilators to regions within the framework of the government contract financed by the government through the Ministry of Industry," he added.

The Russian state corporation Rostec was supplying lung ventilators to CIS and non-CIS countries prior to the pandemic start, Manturov noted. Rostec reported earlier that it received requests for more than 20,000 lung ventilators from 45 countries.