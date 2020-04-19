Share of coronavirus infections with no symptoms rises to 60% in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Some 60% Muscovites with a confirmed coronavirus infection are showing no symptoms, compared with 40% a week ago, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

"Over the past days, the daily growth in confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow has been more than 2,500. However, this trend is related to a growing number of tests conducted every day and indicates that the quality of diagnostics is increasing. Meanwhile, if a week ago some 40% of those ill in Moscow did not have any symptoms, today 60% of those ill are asymptomatic virus carriers. The key goal is to isolate them in order to reduce the infection’s spread," the crisis center reported.