Russian Zvezda TV channel’s journalist barred from entering Lithuania

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Zvezda television channel said on Friday its journalist Yulia Shatilova has been barred from entering Lithuania, with her visa being cancelled.

"Yulia Shatilov was detained at Vilnius’ airport. She arrived in Vilnius to shoot a video for the program Glavnoye s Olgoi Belovoi. Her visa was cancelled and she was barred from entering Lithuania. We have no information on her whereabouts and about official procedures taken in her respect. We are verifying details," a Zvezda spokesman told TASS.

According to media reports, Shatilova was detained at the passport desk. She planned to shoot a video about Lithuania’s Forgotten Soldiers association of military history. The Russian embassy is clarifying circumstances of the detention.