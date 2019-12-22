Masha and the Bear YouTube channels in English, Spanish hit 10 mln subscribers

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Official YouTube channels of Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear in English and Spanish have hit 10 million subscribers each, earning the Diamond Creator Award, the Animaccord company that holds rights for the brand told TASS.

"Two official YouTube channels of cartoon Masha and the Bear in English and Spanish have surpassed 10 million subscribers each, repeating the success of the Russian channel in 2017. The YouTube portal gives the Diamond Creator Award to the channels with more than 10 million subscribers," the press service said.

A spokesperson for Animaccord noted that Masha and the Bear was the first Russian animation project reaching this number of subscribers and winning recognition among English and Spanish users of the platform.

This year, Masha and the Bear is marking its 10th anniversary. At the moment, the cartoon has been translated into 36 languages and is broadcast in more than 100 countries. In November 2019, Masha and the Bear was among top 5 most demanded shows for kids in the world, according to an independent study by Parrot Analytics.

Masha and the Bear became one of the most-watched cartoons on YouTube in 2019. In July 2019, this cartoon’s episode garnered 4 billion views, entering the top-five of the most-viewed YouTube videos ever. Masha and the Bear is among top 5 popular brands for kids in Europe and Latin America.