Masha and the Bear YouTube channels in English, Spanish hit 10 mln subscribers

The YouTube portal gives the Diamond Creator Award to the channels with more than 10 million subscribers

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Official YouTube channels of Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear in English and Spanish have hit 10 million subscribers each, earning the Diamond Creator Award, the Animaccord company that holds rights for the brand told TASS.

"Two official YouTube channels of cartoon Masha and the Bear in English and Spanish have surpassed 10 million subscribers each, repeating the success of the Russian channel in 2017. The YouTube portal gives the Diamond Creator Award to the channels with more than 10 million subscribers," the press service said.

A spokesperson for Animaccord noted that Masha and the Bear was the first Russian animation project reaching this number of subscribers and winning recognition among English and Spanish users of the platform.

This year, Masha and the Bear is marking its 10th anniversary. At the moment, the cartoon has been translated into 36 languages and is broadcast in more than 100 countries. In November 2019, Masha and the Bear was among top 5 most demanded shows for kids in the world, according to an independent study by Parrot Analytics.

Masha and the Bear became one of the most-watched cartoons on YouTube in 2019. In July 2019, this cartoon’s episode garnered 4 billion views, entering the top-five of the most-viewed YouTube videos ever. Masha and the Bear is among top 5 popular brands for kids in Europe and Latin America.

OSCE media representative urges Estonia to refrain from pressure on Sputnik
Harlem Desir noted that unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign media can affect the free flow of information
Read more
Russia’s European partners to hold talks with US Treasury Dept on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, risks could be discussed only after the end of the consultations and after comprehension of the essence of the sanctions
Read more
Zelensky's advisor says Gazprom will pay $3 billion to Ukraine
Advisor to the Ukrainian president Andrey Ermak said that Ukraine will get $3 billion in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling
Read more
Russia won’t worsen relations with China to make US happy - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said he discussed the issue of Russian-Chinese relations at his talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on December 10
Read more
Putin’s statements show his striving for balanced political system — expert
Vice president of the Open Democracy Fund Anna Fedorova said that this was not the first time when the president was speaking about a possibility of selective amendments to the Russian Constitution
Read more
Russian warplanes conduct two patrols in Syrian air space
The Russian military police continue patrolling the border area in the regions of Aleppo and al-Hasakah
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet once again tested in Syria — Russian General Staff
All planned tasks were successfully fulfilled, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff
Read more
Putin notes rapid development of Russian defense industry
Read more
Nord Stream 2 participants strive to complete project as soon as possible
Allseas has suspended pipelay activities until legal, technical, and environmental clarifications are received
Read more
Russian deputy PM dubs Russia-Ukraine gas deal as ‘vent window of opportunity’
Dmitry Kozak pointed out that the deal was made possible thanks to Ukraine’s constructive part
Read more
Russia cannot subsidize Belarusian economy selling gas at Smolensk price, says Putin
The difference in return on sales to Europe and Belarus for Gazprom is four-fold, the Russian president stated
Read more
UK’s Johnson says hopes for better relations with Russia
British Prime Minister noted that London wants to have better commercial relations and more trade with Moscow
Read more
Press review: Does Putin want to change the Constitution and sanctions 'from hell' looming
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 20
Read more
Payment of around $3 bln by Gazprom may be part of package gas agreement with Ukraine
Trilateral gas talks between Russia, the European Union and Ukraine were held in Berlin on Thursday where the sides agreed on a draft gas deal
Read more
Russia, Ukraine sign protocol on gas transit, claim settlement — Gazprom
The current contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on Russian gas transit expires on 31 December 2019
Read more
Russia’s interest in joining G7 ‘gone for good’ — senior diplomat
Russia's senior diplomat pointed to the presence of other formats where "really serious matters" are debated
Read more
Tu-22M3 bomber sustains damage during emergency landing in Russia’s south — source
The bomber performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Poroshenko himself insisted Minsk agreements be signed by Donbass leaders — Putin
The Russian president pointed to the fact that elections were held in the two republics of Donbass, which, according to him, is democratic
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
One FSB officer killed in shootout in downtown Moscow
Read more
Putin’s approval rating up to 64%, poll says
Last week, on December 9-15, Putin’s approval rating was at 62.5%
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered submarine gets new control system
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan is a modernized fourth-generation ship
Read more
Militants use drone to drop bomb on Syrian government forces' positions
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that two Syrian servicemen were injured in the attack
Read more
US secretary of state discusses situation around Nord Stream 2 with German minister
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday
Read more
Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 activities due to threat of US sanctions
It was reported earlier that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines came into force
Read more
Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream come into force - US Treasury
These sanctions included in the military budget for the 2020 fiscal year signed by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia to mirror US sanctions, Putin says
Russia wants to improve its relations with Washington regardless of who is in power in the US, Putin said
Read more
Four FSB officers, one civilian wounded in Lubyanka shooting — investigators
Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that one FSB officer was killed in the shooting
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet warships set off for Iran after joint drills with Indian Navy
The naval exercise involved warships and auxiliary vessels of the Russian and Indian navies
Read more
Gazprom, Naftogaz may enter into 5-year contract
Following the results of gas negotiations in Minsk on December 20, the Russian and Ukrainian sides signed a protocol on gas transit and claims settlement
Read more
Foreign Ministry says Russia will continue projects regardless of sanctions
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the United States seeks to deprive its European allies of "guaranteed sources of supply" of energy from Russia
Read more
Russia remains reliable gas supplier to European markets — European Commission
Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said that he welcomes the "well-balanced agreement that is essential for ensuring uninterrupted transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine"
Read more
Trump pens letter saying ready to continue dialogue to repair US-Russia ties - Lavrov
It was a short letter, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Moscow sets clear conditions to Kiev for another Normandy Four summit — expert
Director of the Kiev Center for Political and Conflict Studies Mikhail Pogrebinsky said that Russia's policy toward Ukraine has not changed
Read more
Russia replaces orbital missile early warning system with new satellites
The Oko-1 orbital grouping comprised eight satellites and ceased to operate in 2014
Read more
Trump signs new defense budget that envisages sanctions against Russia
The defense budget stands at $738 billion, which is 3.1% more than in the 2019 fiscal year ($716 billion)
Read more
Russia inherited myriad of ethnic ‘sore points’ after USSR collapsed, says Putin
Focusing on the role of Vladimir Lenin in Russia’s history, Putin stressed that he was acting not as a state leader, but as a "revolutionary"
Read more
Moscow, Minsk failed to enact many points of Union State Treaty — Putin
The Russian president urged his Belarusian counterpart to continue working on Russia-Belarus integration processes
Read more
Sides in Libyan conflict will hear Putin's call for reaching agreement — expert
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the traditional annual news conference on Thursday that it would be right for the parties in the Libyan conflict to find a solution that "would allow to stop military actions"
Read more
Putin says Chechnya’s head Kadyrov lives under constant threat
Putin explained his reasons for awarding the Hero of Russia title to Ramzan Kadyrov
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver four nuclear-powered subs to Russian Navy in 2020
A source in the Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the Navy would receive six submarines at once next year
Read more
Russia, EU and Ukraine prepare draft agreement on gas — Novak
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that he hopes the sides will reach a final agreement in the near future
Read more
Putin says Russia strives to conclude gas transit agreement with Ukraine
The terms of agreement should be mutually acceptable, the Russian president noted
Read more
Putin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ remarks from overseas, vows to uphold Russia’s interests
The Russian president was challenged with a question by a British journalist about a comparison between the Russian leader and a character from the Harry Potter book series made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Read more
Putin: Russia has to take into account possible deployment of US missiles in Japan
Japan intends to deploy US Aegis Ashore missile defense systems on its territory by 2023 as part of its military interaction with the United States
Read more
Syrian government army repels two attacks by militants in Idlib
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that 17 Syrian servicemen were killed and 42 injured in the attacks
Read more
West deals heavy blow to Ukraine while blaming Russia, Putin says
Among the blows, Putin named the EU requirements on exporting round timber from the Carpathians, which could deprive the region of forest, the International Monetary Fund’s recommendations to cancel domestic gas discounts and more
Read more
Boeing, NASA announce problem with Starliner spacecraft’s insertion in orbit
The Starliner spacecraft is intended to eventually carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to deliver latest Project 955A nuclear-powered sub to Navy
The developer continues building two groupings of fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines, according to the CEO
Read more
TASS posts first video of Russia’s latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub
Over the period of its operation, the Shipyard has built 132 nuclear-powered vessels or more than a half of the nuclear-powered fleet of the Soviet Union and Russia, the CEO informed
Read more
Russian heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to leave repair dock in 2020
The work aboard the ship is proceeding in accordance with the schedule, according to Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko
Read more