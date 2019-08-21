Russian defense minister invited to celebrate Moldova’s liberation from Nazis

CHISINAU, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house) Galina Karelova were invited to Chisinau to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Moldova’s liberation from Nazism. Moldovan President Igor Dodon published a relevant report on Wednesday after meeting with Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov.

"We discussed with Mr. Vasnetsov the vast program for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Moldova’s liberation from Nazism and, in the first place, memorable events at the Serpeni Bridgehead memorial complex and in Chisinau on August 24, in which Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Galina Karelova will participate, who will come to our country upon the Moldovan president’s invitation," Dodon wrote.

He said that flowers will be laid to the Eternity memorial complex in Chisinau and events in the Serpeni Bridgehead will be held on that day. The restored monument to the liberator warriors will also be unveiled in the Moldovan capital on August 24, and the premiere of the film "Jassy-Kishinev Operation. Moldova’s History" will take place. The holiday will end with a great concert on the main city square.