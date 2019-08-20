Moldovan parliament speaker calls for boosting partnership with Russia

"We have exchanged views on ways to boost cooperation between Moldova and Russia, as well as ties between the two countries’ parliaments. I reaffirmed the Moldovan parliament’s position about the need to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia," Greceanii wrote on Facebook.

CHISINAU, August 20. /TASS/. Moldovan Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii has called for boosting strategic cooperation with Moscow at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov on Tuesday.

Presently, Moldova is discussing an option of gas supplies over the TurkStream gas pipeline with the Russian gas holding Gazprom to secure an alternative to the gas pipeline over the territory of Ukraine, Moldova’s Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Vadim Brynzan said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are holding talks with partners from Russia, specifically from Gazprom, regarding the opportunity of gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova over the southern route, the so-called TurkStream," the Minister said.

In early June, the Party of Socialists that supports Moldovan President Igor Dodon and the pro-EU ACUM bloc formed a parliamentary majority in order to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, as the prime minister.

When the Democratic Party was in power in Moldova, relations between Moscow and Chisinau soured, ties between the two countries’ governments and parliaments were frozen.