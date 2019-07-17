Russian Patent Service plans to implement AI for automation of patent answers

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Intellectual Property, Patent and Trademark Service (Rospatent) plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) for automation of patent responses, Grigori Ivliev, the head of Rospatent, said in an interview with the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS

"We want to achieve that every businessman can request information at any minute and be able to automatically receive information about developments in the patent systems. Neural networks and artificial intelligence make possible to give automated responses. Therefore, the situation when an experts considers an application for several months and then communicates ‘a certain conclusion’ recedes into the past. Everyone will be able to get online responses about the status of a specific situation," the official said.

Rospatent is already cooperating with the Russian Internet company Yandex and the Yandex.Patents service was launched in cooperation with it, Ivliev noted. The plan is to cover the whole global patent fund by this project. Application of artificial intelligence will start from the next year, when the pilot operation will begin, and the system will be put into the commercial service in 2021.