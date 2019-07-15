Philologists to get training on Hainan with the help of mass media

HAIKOU, July 15./TASS/. With the assistance of the media, the Hainan Province organizes the practice and professional training of philological students, including Russian scholars, for the development of a free trade area. According to the information portal www.hinews.cn, an agreement with the Hainan Foreign Language College of Professional Education was signed.

"Since 2014, our school has been interacting with this news portal, for five years we have managed to build strong partnership. We intend to expand the scope of cooperation - this concerns both the interaction in distributing news content and the organization of foreign language courses, student practice," Deputy provost of the Institute, Yang Xueqian.

The news platform and the institute plan to jointly organize the students' professional practice and prepare volunteers with knowledge of foreign languages. As Chen Jiafen, editor-in-chief of the newsportal noted, such cooperation will help transform Hainan into a zone adapted to the challenges of quality development and the formation of free trade.

The Hainan Foreign Language College of Professional Education ​​was founded in 1947 in the city of Wenchang. In addition to Russian, it also provides 16 more languages ​​- English, Arabic, Burmese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Spanish, Italian, Laotian, Korean, Khmer, Malay, German, Portuguese, Thai, French, and Japanese. The educational institution also trains specialists in the field of art, commerce and tourism. The institute trains more than 5 thousand students in 34 specialties. Cooperation with www.hinews.cn - a news outlet supervised by the department of propaganda of the provincial party committee and the administration of the island with the participation of the newspaper Hainan Daily - also aims to develop One belt One Road initiative.