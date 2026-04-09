Spektr-M space observatory to be launched in 2036 — Lebedev Physical Institute

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Spektr-M space observatory is planned to be launched in 2036 as part of the Millimetron mission, said Nikolay Kolachevsky, Director of the Lebedev Physical Institute (FIAN) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"The Spektr-RG is currently flying, and we are waiting for our Millimetron to launch in 2036 as a complement. Therefore, it seems to me that if we want to make such remarkable achievements in the 2040s-2050s, we need already today to lay the foundation for scientific, fundamental programs in the direction our country will move beyond the current federal project," he said at the Russian Space Forum.

Earlier, the Lavochkin Research and Production Association (part of Roscosmos) told TASS that observations using the Spektr-M space observatory would help search for signs of life — traces of water and prebiotic molecules — in the universe.

In October 2025, Anatoly Petrukovich, Director of the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, announced that, as a follow-up to the RadioAstron project, also known as the Spektr-R spacecraft, the Millimetron project is planned to be implemented with the Spektr-M spacecraft at the request of the Physical Institute. Radio interferometry will be carried out in the shorter millimeter wavelength range, which is more informative.

About forum

The first Russian Space Forum is being held at the National Center RUSSIA on April 9 as part of Space Week 2026. Delegations from 40 countries are participating in the event. The forum will feature 13 sessions across five thematic blocks, as well as a plenary session entitled Space Agenda 2030+: Global Challenges and National Strategies with the participation of international partners.

Space Week 2026 is dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Yury Gagarin's legendary flight. The first-ever Russian Space Week is taking place from April 6 to 12. The decree establishing this annual event was signed by the Russian president on December 29, 2025. Roscosmos is the organizer.

TASS is the media sponsor of Space Week 2026.