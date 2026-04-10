Vance expects negotiations with Iran to be constructive

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has stated that he expects constructive negotiations with the Iranian side in Pakistan.

"We're looking forward to negotiation. I think it's going to be positive," he told journalists. "As the President of the United States [Donald Trump] said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive," he added. "The President gave us some pretty clear guidelines, and we're going to see."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran's 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran's willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.