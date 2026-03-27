ISS operational life may be extended beyond 2028 — Roscosmos deputy head

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia and the US are discussing a possible extension of the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2028, Roscosmos Deputy CEO Sergey Krikalev stated.

"We have planned operations at the station through 2028. The Americans have certified their segments for operation through 2030. Discussions are currently underway regarding a possible further extension of the station’s operation to ensure a smooth transition from one station to another," he said.

Krikalev added that Russia is not the only party interested in such a solution. "According to US plans for the development of orbital infrastructure, individual modules or initial components of new stations will also be assembled at the ISS and then undock to operate independently," the Roscosmos deputy head noted.

In February, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that deployment of the Russian orbital station is scheduled to begin in 2028, and that it will become a key platform for deep space exploration.