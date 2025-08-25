SpaceX's Cargo Dragon docks with International Space Station

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. The Cargo Dragon cargo ship owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the 33rd commercial mission to deliver cargo into orbit, according to a broadcast on the website of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Cargo Dragon, which launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Center (Florida) on Sunday, docked with the space station offline at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Coast time (2:05 p.m. GMT). The journey from the Earth to the space station took about 28 hours.

Crew Dragon delivered a 2.2 ton payload, replete with food and equipment for scientific work such as materials for a bioprinter and stem cells for research.

Apart from Cargo Dragon, the US delivers cargo to the station via its Cygnus ships made by the Northrop Grumman Corporation. They burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere along with the debris taken from the ISS when returning to the Earth.